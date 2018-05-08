LCFH offering no-cost grief workshop

ELIZSABETHTOWN — Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer a 90-minute grief workshop, “Supporting a Griever,” on Tuesday, June 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at its Bladen County office, 116 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Pre-registration is required; to register, call 910-515-6689.

“It’s often hard to know what to say or do when someone you care about is grieving,” Melissa Rogers, LCFH bereavement counselor, said. “This workshop will help people embrace the opportunity to confidently provide support as they apply various tips learned for helping others through grief, loss and bereavement.”

Most of us have loved and lost special people in our lives and we understand that coping with grief is a challenging process. If you and/or your friends and family are having difficulty dealing with the loss of a loved one, we are here to help. Throughout the year, we offer compassionate care, educational and enrichment opportunities that support many types of loss in safe and familiar environments. Because of our generous donors, these caring, no cost groups, camps and workshops are available to all. Your donation is always appreciated.