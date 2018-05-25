EMS crews get office space at hospital

Courtesy photo Members of Bladen County EMS will now have an office space to do paperwork and other tasks at Bladen County Hospital. Courtesy photo Members of Bladen County EMS will now have an office space to do paperwork and other tasks at Bladen County Hospital.

ELIZABETHTOWN — In honor of the recent EMS Week, Bladen County Hospital surprised the local EMS team with their own office space at the hospital.

Tommy Lindsay, engineering drector at the hospital, explained that the EMS team needed their own space to be able to work between calls.

“This has been a plan of ours for quite some time and this week seemed like the perfect opportunity to make it happen,” he said.

David Howell, EMS director, explained that, when his team brings patients to the hospital, this will give them a space to complete the necessary paperwork and re-equip their units — which will provide quicker turn around times. He thanked Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital for the kind gesture.

Dr. Roxie Wells echoed Lindsay’s sentiments and thanked the EMS team for all of their hard work and dedication to the community.