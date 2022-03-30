FAYETTEVILLE – Due to continuing improvements in the local positivity rates for COVID-19 and the dropping rate of COVID-19 admissions, Cape Fear Valley Health System’s facilities will further relax visitation restrictions starting Wednesday, March 30.

Patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and visitors may come and go during those hours. Most recently, visitation was limited to two people per day for these patients. All patients are allowed to have one visitor stay overnight in their room if space allows, but overnight visitors must be in the hospital before visiting hours close, and cannot leave and return after 8 p.m., until visiting hours reopen the next day.

Visitation for COVID-19 patients is unchanged. COVID-19 patients are allowed one visitor per day, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and that visitor is not be allowed to come and go during that time. COVID-19 visitors must remain masked and gowned during their entire visit.

In the Emergency Department, visitors will not be allowed in the waiting room, but one visitor will be allowed once the patient has been given a room. Visitors to patients in the Emergency Department will be allowed to leave and return. Pediatric Emergency Department Patients will allow one parent/guardian with the child in the waiting room, and up to two parents/guardians once the child is placed in a room.

Due to the high vulnerability of Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) patients at Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, all visitors to those patients must be able to show proof of vaccination.

The following exceptions and specifications are noted with this visitation policy:

• Surgery and procedural patients will be allowed one visitor in the pre-op area. Up to two visitors at a time may wait in the surgical waiting room if arriving with the patient. Visitors for surgery patients may be allowed a brief visit in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit if they are waiting to be admitted to the hospital. Once a surgery patient or procedural patient has been admitted, two visitors can go with the patient to their room.

• Labor and Delivery: Laboring mothers may have up to three designated support people, and those people cannot switch with other people during labor and delivery. Support people must be 16 years old or older.

• Family Centered Care Unit: May have no more than two visitors at bedside at one time, but these visitors may change out with others. All visitors must be 16 years old or older.

• Pediatric patients/Pediatric Intensive Care Unit: No more than two visitors at a time in the patient’s room. Parents/legal guardians may visit at any time. Only parents/legal guardians may add visitors to the list for pediatric patients. All visitors must be 18 years old or older.

• In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, two banded parents/legal guardians are allowed to visit. They can visit at any time, and they may come and go. There is no space to allow for overnight stays.

• Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or require communication assistance may have one Care Companion with them at all times. The Care Companion may be changed during visiting hours.

• End of Life patients without COVID-19 may have up to four visitors at a time present at bedside. These visitors may be changed out during the End of Life visit. In certain circumstances, the nursing supervisor may allow for compassionate exceptions to this rule for End of Life patients.

• End of Life patients with COVID-19 may have one End of Life visit with up to four family members for a combined total visitation time of one hour. Only two visitors at a time may be present at bedside. In certain circumstances, the nursing supervisor may allow for compassionate exceptions to this rule for End of Life patients.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed entry. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.