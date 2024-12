ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a number of inspections of food establishments in March.

Following are the results of those inspections — including date, establishment, location and score. No specific violations are included.

Restaurants

March 1: Minuteman No. 1, White lake, 93.5

March 4: Bojangles, Elizabethtown, 93.0

March 8: No. 1 Chinese, Elizabethtown, 91.5

March 11: Dona Mary, Garland, 95.5

March 15: San Jose, Elizabethtown, 94.0

March 16: The Corner Cafe, Elizabethtown, 95.0

March 18: El Torito Mexican Restaurant, Bladenboro, 94.5

March 18: Diamond Dave’s, Bladenboro, 90.0

March 23: Christopher’s Steakhoue & Seafood, Elizabethtown, 88.5

March 28: El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 83.5

March 30: Cindy’s, Elizabethtown, 94.0

March 31: Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, Elizabethtown, 96.0

March 31: Giorgio’s Pizza, Elizabethtown, 90.0

School cafeterias

March 2: Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown, 99.5

March 3: Plain View, Tar Heel, 99.0

March 21: Bladenboro Middle, Bladenboro, 100

March 21: Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro, 99.5

March 22: Elizabethtown Middle, Elizabethtown, 99.5

March 23: West Bladen High, Dublin, 100

March 24: East Bladen High, Elizabethtown, 98.5

March 24: Elizabethtown Primary, Elizabethtown, 99.5

March 22: Dublin Primary, Dublin, 99.5

Pre-K sites

Match 2: Bladen Lakes, Elizabethtown, superior

March 3: Plain View, Tar Heel, superior

Match 21: Bladenboro Primary, Bladenboro, superior

Nursing home cafeterias

March 7: West Bladen Assisted Living, Bladenboro, 92.0

Residential care

March 1: Oak Grove Family Care No. 2, Bladenboro, approved

March 8: Oak Grove Family Care No. 1, Bladenboro, approved