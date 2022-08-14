At BCC, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

DUBLIN — Funding from Bladen County’s Board of Commissioners through the American Rescue Plan Act will allow residents to take advantage of a free rabies clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will take place at Bladen Community College from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is supported by Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital and Bladen County Animal Shelter. Any pet that is due for a three-year vaccine, stop by with proof of an previous vaccination.

The clinic is coming within three months of a positive rabies case in Bladen County — the first verifiable case with a domestic animal in at least 11 years.

According to Bladen County Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan, the positive rabies case was reported on April 12 after a 1-year-old Shepard mix dog — which was a pet at a residence near Clarkton in the Farmers Union area, in the vicinity of Porters School/Farmers Union crossroads — became sick on April 9 and died the same day.

There was no indication what caused the dog to get rabies.

“It’s important residents be aware and take precautions with their pets,” Duncan said. “Our pets are part of the family and rabies is a very painful thing to get and treat.

“It’s also very preventable,” she added.

Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from this dog from March 28 to April 9 should contact their healthcare provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment.

“We’ve learned a lot about rabies with this case,” said Mike Jackson, a longtime member of the Bladen County Animal Control Advisory Board. “So this clinic Saturday will give area residents a chance, free of charge, to protect their pets.”

About rabies

Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered. You may contact the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900.

Prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals and people, and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies:

. Vaccinate pets-the No. 1 way to prevent rabies! In accordance with NC State Law all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified

domestic animal with rabies.

. Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months in accordance with state law.

. Control measures for persons exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your health care provider of the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

. Limit stray and feral animals. Persons should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

. Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina.

Anyone who sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.