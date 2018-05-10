Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal will no longer publish the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted online to cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

May 11

— There will be a Health Fair at First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar level and BMI checks to find out what your numbers are and where you stand. This is a free event and open to the public.

May 12

— East Arcadia Fire Department will host East Arcadia May Day, kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at the corner of Hoover Road and Bowen-Blanks Road. Events will take place throughout the day — including games for all ages, May Pole wrapping, horse rides, water slides, horseshoes, dominoes and more.

May 13

— MOTHER’S DAY

May 15

— The Bladen County Educational Foundation, a non-profit corporation organized and existing to provide financial help for the public schools and educators of Bladen County, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the public meeting room of the Bladen County Board of Education on U.S. 701 South in Elizabethtown. All members and other interested parties are asked to attend this meeting, and the same should not last more than 30 minutes. All individuals who have an interest in and care about the public schools of Bladen County are urged and invited to attend this meeting.

May 20-26

EMS Appreciation Week

May 24

— A community forum sponsored by the Bladen County Opioid Task Force will be held at Bladen Community College at 6:30 p.m. There will be a panel discussion, Q&A session and light refreshments. The public is urged to attend.

— The main branch of the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown will host a “Summer Perennials” seminar at 6:30 p.m. Nancy Olsen, a Bladen County Extension Office horticulture agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator, will be the guest speaker. Open to the public.

Out of county

• WHITEVILLE: Vineland Station, located at 701 S. Madison St., will host “An Interdisciplinary Approach to Best Practices in Opioid Prescription Management: from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. The program is free and dinner will be provided, followed by the program. The target audience includes Physicians, Physician Assistants, Residents, Advanced Practitioners, Dentists, Pharmacists and any other interested healthcare professionals. For information, contact Kerrie Cave, project specialist at kerrie.cave@seahec.net or 910-667-9337.