Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal will no longer publish the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted online to cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

***

June 1

— The Colly Extension &Community Extension Club will sponsor a fundraiser at the Powell Melvin Agriculture Building on Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fried fish and grilled chicken plates will be available for $8 each. Delivery will be available for 10 or more plates. For delivery contact Dorothy McKoy at 910-588-4423 with delivery time and location no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 31. All proceeds will go to the Building Fund to help Rebuild Evening Light Holiness Church in Garland, which was completely destroyed by fire on Dec. 12, 2017.

June 2

— The descendants of Shade and Civil Thompson, as well as Jesse and Perci Boyett, of Bladen County will hold their family reunion at Shady Grove Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro. A covered-dish meal will be served at 1 p.m. All descendants, family and and friends are urged to attend — and bring photos of the family past and present to share. For information, call Patricia Thompson Edge at 910-876-7144 or Golda Thompson Moore at 336-972-6049.

June 9

— A chicken and rice plate sale will by hosted by Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Bladenboro from 11 a.m. “until” as a fundraiser to benefit Jessica Allen Ludlum, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. There will also be bake sale items available. Cost is a donation.

June 20

— Learn how to grow the best lawn you can at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your soil report with a sample of your grass — as well as any weeds, insects or problems your yard has. Register by June 15. There is no cost. Persons with disabilities may request accommodations to participate by contacting Nancy Olsen, Extension agent, at 910-862-4591.

June 25-26, 28-30

— The main branch of the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown will host a Performing Arts Camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The camp will cover the areas of dance, TV and film acting, and modeling. The registration fee for materials is $100 for a family of one to four ($25 for each additional family member). Participation in the camp is free and you can register online at REJOICEStudio.webs.com (your printed receipt from registration is your ticket to enter). If you have questions, contact Lisa Heir at 910-864-7494 or REJOICEPerformingArtsAcademy@gmail.com.

Out of county

• WHITEVILLE: Vineland Station, located at 701 S. Madison St., will host “An Interdisciplinary Approach to Best Practices in Opioid Prescription Management: from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. The program is free and dinner will be provided, followed by the program. The target audience includes Physicians, Physician Assistants, Residents, Advanced Practitioners, Dentists, Pharmacists and any other interested healthcare professionals. For information, contact Kerrie Cave, project specialist at kerrie.cave@seahec.net or 910-667-9337.