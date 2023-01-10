ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you are willing to take risks and never afraid to try new things. This benefits you as you seek new solutions regarding how to get things done.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, figure out a new goal to pursue and start to make a list of how to get to the finish line. You may need to recruit a few volunteers to help along the way.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, when a project at work lands on your desk, you may be ambivalent about it. You appreciate the challenge, but already have a long list of things to do.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Could this be the right time to think about making a career move, Cancer? The new year marks a fresh start, and perhaps you have had your eyes on a new work opportunity.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

There’s more than meets the eye this week when someone from your past suddenly pops up on your radar again, Leo. Learn all of the facts before you make assumptions.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, try to stay in the loop around the office. Doing so might pay professional dividends that could open the door to new possibilities.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

You’ve been keeping quite busy, Libra, but don’t forget to make time to touch base with friends and loved ones from time to time. Keep those lines of communication open.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Patience is a virtue of which you are in short supply recently, Scorpio. You have no control over the timeline on certain things and that can be frustrating. Wait it out.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

It’s time to tackle all of those tasks you have been putting since the end of last year, Sagittarius. If you need help getting organized, reach out to someone you trust.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Think about all the possibilities you have before you, Capricorn. When you consider all of the positives in your life, the negatives just may fade away.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Your name is on the lips of so many people. That is likely because you are affecting change wherever you go. Keep forging ahead because you are helping others.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Now that spending has ceased, take a closer look at how you can budget for the new year. Make your money work for you, Pisces.

