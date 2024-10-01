We are just 36 days away from a new year and a new era that will be decided by voters in perhaps the most important election that this country has ever faced.

Times have been dire before. World War I elections, WWII elections, Pandemic elections. But this one seems different somehow. The patriotism-meter has changed. Is this one really for the people or for the government. Do we really want the America that is proud, hard-working and strong in the eyes of our enemies?

There are so many politicians running to the finish line who have vowed to champion America, our state and our communities. Are you ready?

Attitude going in means everything.

We have choices to encourage or to discourage. We can roll up our sleeves and be part of the solution or we can sit back and remain part of the problem.

Looking forward to Nov. 6 – the day after the decisions. We have a character to test. We can push to help our elected leaders succeed or we can cross our arms and our fingers and secretly hope that they fail. Just so you will appear “righteous.” Whatever you do, though, it will affect the generation to come. The generation that’s watching. The generation that needs you more than you need to be right in your predictions.

For the common good. For the bigger picture. For the sake of all concerned. A sacrifice must be made this year. A new commitment to helping, cheering and doing.

Change comes in many forms. And it starts by looking in the mirror. It starts by teaching your children that there is “no give up” in you. No “give up” in helping to paint the bigger picture. A consensus of give and take to make things work.

How we handle adversity speaks volumes to the future. We are so concerned with the environment and how our grandchildren will fare 50 years from now, but what about the environment of their mind. And what about today?

Do you plant poison so that the tree that bears fruit 50 years from now is tainted, or are we planting good seeds into the hearts and minds of our children? I read something that a very wise man published. It was writing for his “now.”

And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love. How can we speak of such things when we must remain angry and hateful to get our points across? And again… someone’s watching.

“Love is for the journey. It’s borrowed, and entrusted to you so that you may keep it alive, so that at your passing, it will live and bring strength for the ones you leave behind. For those who inevitably will learn to carry this torch to the next generation. We know that love is many things. It is patient. It’s kind. It can withstand suffering and injustice, and it’s gentle. It waits and hopes when others give up, it does not envy, and it’s not proud. It’s mature. Its wisdom comes from years of experience. it will not its own horn, it will not lift a hand in anger, it does not judge. It does not cheer on iniquity, but rejoices in truth. It is said to bear all things, it believes all things, it hopes all things, and endures all things. You cannot have faith without its working power. I do know this; that love cries, and it smiles out loud. It hurts, and it heals. It drives men to the very brink of disaster as easily as it can guide them through a stormy sea.” From the novel “In The Always”

Sitting back and waiting for failures to happen cannot be our option in 2025. Ask yourself this question. Do you really want things to change for the better or do you just want everyone to glorify you because you predicted doom?

With your actions, you answer your own question. If you want to bring change to your elected officials in this country, this state, this community, you can be a doer. If you want to cause rebellion and strife, sit back and be a pacifist – or worse, be a naysayer.

Many people are purchasing “Fitbits” this year. It helps to mark their steps and their actions. It’s too bad they can’t purchase an additional unit for their tongues. Ultimately it’s your choice. Run your race with patience, with hope and with love, or, run your mouth.

The old adage, “many hands make light work” certainly applies as you make a new commitment this year. It is a new start for all. When you lay your head on your pillow each night, check to see how many miles you’ve walked and compare it to how many miles you’ve talked.

And the bottom line in the rant is, “let not your hearts be troubled.” You must not let the circumstances of the world make you so crazy that you forget your life. Your everyday life. Loving your family. Doing your job. Taking care of an elderly neighbor. Taking your wife out on a date night. Planning that family movie night or summer vacation.

If circumstance can make you alter who you’ve been and what you do in your everyday life, or if it can so consume you that you change so much that even your children don’t recognize you anymore, then perhaps the price of the circumstances you are buying into are just too expensive.

John Lennon said, “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” Life is still going to happen. Learn from it. Let it teach you. Let it give you wisdom. But don’t let it change who you are on the inside.

Let’s press on – through the adversity, through the heartaches into a new place where we teach our future generations a better way. As we head to the polls this November, vote your conscience, hope for the best, brace for the worst but in either the exuberance of joy or the heartbreak of defeat, teach your children how to get through it.

If we’ve learned anything since the 2020 elections, it’s how we are coping with extreme adversity and no matter how bad it’s gotten, we always find a way through it. As Americans, let our spirit of “never giving up or giving in” be loud and proud not in only what we say, but what we do.

And don’t forget to love.

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To see more of his bio, visit him at markdelap.com or email him. Send a message to: mdelap@bladenjournal.com