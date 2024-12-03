ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown community was rocked with the news that Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery head chef, Timothy McDowell has died.

In a note that was released from Cape Fear, they said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and chef, Timothy McDowell, who departed this life Sunday night. His warm smile, dedication to culinary excellence, and commitment to outstanding service brought a unique and special energy to The Cork Room and Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

Timothy’s remarkable leadership and investment in his team have created a strong foundation that will continue to honor his legacy. In just one year with us, he touched countless lives and formed meaningful friendships throughout our community. His impact on our establishment and the people around him will be remembered for years to come.

We kindly ask for your prayers and support for Timothy’s family and loved ones as they navigate this difficult time and begin making arrangements. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever remain in our hearts and kitchen.”

McDowell was a great leader in the culinary world, winning many awards for his creations in the kitchen. He was instrumental in providing food for banquets and intimate dining room gatherings in the Cork Room Restaurant as well. He was a talented man who was born with a culinary genius that he shared with all of us. He was a bright shooting star in our community who will be sorely missed.