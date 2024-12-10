ELIZABETHTOWN – Nathan Dowless is no stranger to Bladen County or to the sports teams that the county has been proud of through the years, and just recently he has been selected as the new girls softball coach at East Bladen High School.

Dowless grew up in Bladenboro and was a part of the final graduating class at Bladenboro High School in 2001. While a Bladenboro Bulldog, he was involved in sports and said that he played left field for the Bladenboro baseball team. He also played basketball and football. While there, he was a part of the baseball team that clinched the 1A Eastern Regional Championship.

Although he has coached in the travel leagues for his daughters for softball, this will be his first stint as a head coach.

According to his wife, Ashley who is a corporate director in provider services at Cape Fear Valley Health, “Nathan’s coaching journey began humbly when he was dating his now-wife, Ashley, and stepped up to coach his niece’s Blastball team. Since then, he has remained committed to coaching in various capacities, including travel softball alongside Josh Allen, his childhood friend and current softball coach at West Bladen.”

The Dowless’ have two daughters, Taylor and Tenley who have both been coached by their father and with a gentle demeanor and firm leadership, they have been successful in their endeavors.

Dowless is known for his ability to connect with young athletes, understanding the unique dynamics of coaching young women. His players can expect a coach who not only cares deeply about their growth but also demands their best effort on and off the field.

Since he has been associated with travel ball for many years, Dowless said that he has most likely coached about 85% of the team he is about to take over at EBHS.

“When I first had the chance to be a head coach and to know that I was going to actually coach my daughter was pretty exciting,” he said. “I was nervous at the same time. I’ve done travel ball for many years now and pretty much assisted with that. Kind of mixed emotions in the beginning, but all I know is that I just want those girls to have a good experience and learn some life lessons along the way and hopefully have a good season.”

Dowless said that he talked to his family and especially his daughter who will be playing for him to find out what she thought of the idea.

“She said, well, you’ve been helping me do this since I was eight, so I don’t know why anything would be different,” Dowless said.

Dowless anticipates a good team, bringing back a squad that graduated no seniors last season.

“If nobody new tries out, I am going to have three seniors this year,” he said. “It’s still a fairly young team with a lot of sophomores. Those girls have been playing softball together for so long and I think they know my expectations and I know what to expect out of them – and I think we’re going to have a good season.”

East Bladen ended with a 9-11 season last year according to MaxPreps. The team can officially begin practice Feb. 12, 2025 according to the NCHSAA handbook.

