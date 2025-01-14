Hoping everyone has started off to a great and Happy New Year! Like most people, I have made a New Year’s Resolution and that would be eating heathier. I guess you can say that chicken and vegetables like spinach and mushrooms is a healthy option. This recipe is extremely delicious even after I have eliminated all the cheeses that typically go with it. This tastes great even as a leftover. Here is your shopping list for portions of 2 with the possibility of a second meal:

1. 2 Large boneless chicken breasts

2. 8 oz heavy cream

3. 1 small bag of baby spinach

4. 1 container of sliced mushrooms

5. Olive Oil

6. Unsalted Butter

7. Kosher Sale and Course Pepper to Taste

Heat the oven to 475 degrees. While the oven is heating, take the 2 chicken breasts and lightly sprinkle with baking soda on both sides. Rub in (optional for a more tender breast). Sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.

Over medium heat, take a skillet and melt 3 Tbsp of unsalted butter. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown on both sides. Remove the chicken from the skillet and place in an ovenproof dish and place in the oven while preparing the rest of the smothering sauce. With all the chicken scraping still in the skillet, add another tbsp of butter and swirl. Add the mushrooms.

Cook over medium heat without stirring. Let the liquids from the mushrooms evaporate as much as possible. With the mushrooms still in the skillet, scrape the bottom then add the spinach and stir until fully wilted. Take the 8 oz of heavy cream and pour over the vegetables. Increase the heat. Stir as it comes to a boil.

Continue stirring at medium heat as the cream bubbles and thickens. Put heat on low. Remove the chicken from the oven and place in the skillet. Ladle some of the cream mixture over the chicken and cover with a lid for five minutes. Turn off the heat and let sit for another five minutes (Chicken should be cooked through with internal temperature of 165 degrees and juices run clear).

This can be sliced and served over pasta, rice or egg noodles.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia