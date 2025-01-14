CLINTON – The West Bladen Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhorses for a 65-20 victory in a SAC 6 clash last Thursday night. The Knights had four players in double-digits against the Darkhorses; senior guard Hezekiah Adams led all scorers with 15 points, junior guard Jackson Pait dropped 14 points, senior center Chase Williams finished with 11 points and sophomore forward Kendall Lessane had 10 points in their teams seventh straight victory.

West Bladen began their week with a 49-point home victory over St. Pauls in a conference match-up. Adams put up 20-points and Williams added another 19 in a comfortable victory at home last Tuesday. They played host to West Columbus the following day and the Knights proceeded to beat their opponents by a comfortable 42 point margin.

Williams was the main man in Wednesday’s victory with a 30 point night, while Pait and Lessane were responsible for 10 points apiece against the Vikings. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 14-1 and they stay atop the conference standings with a 2-0 record so far. Head Coach Travis Pait and the Knights will host the Midway Raiders this Friday for their next game.

The Raiders currently have an overall record of 9-2 and they have a conference record of 1-1. Midway will host Spring Creek(5-6) this Monday before they attempt to challenge West Bladen at the Castle. The Knights are 10-0 on their home floor this season and they’ve been averaging 71.5 points of offense inside their fortress. The Raiders suffered a 57-44 defeat against Fairmont in their most recent game to drop their first game in SAC 6 action.

Fairmont settled into second place after defeating the Raiders at 2-0 and their overall record moved to 9-3. The Golden Tornadoes will travel away to the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs for their next conference match up this Friday. St. Pauls bounced back from their Tuesday night loss as they escaped Red Springs with a one-point victory to earn their first victory in conference play last Thursday. The Bulldogs overall record moved to 3-10 and they’ll have a slight break before they host their Robeson County neighbors of Fairmont.

Red Springs’ struggles has continued this season as they dropped to an overall record of 0-13 but they’ll have another dropped to 2-10 after their defeat versus West Bladen last Thursday and they’ll travel to James Kenan(4-4) for a non-conference match-up this Monday.

WEST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Hezekiah Adams SR.

Ty’Leak Ballard SR.

Demarion Bryant JR.

Hunter Hester SR.

Keonta Hill JR.

Kendall Lesane SO.

Tylik McCall JR.

Conner Monroe SR.

Jackson Pait JR.

Jamari Adams-Peterson JR.

Justin Spaulding JR.

Chase Williams SR.