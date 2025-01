BLADENBORO – The New Beginnings Book Club is now meeting at Bridger Memorial Public Library. For their first meeting they discussed the book of the month – “The Five People You Meet In Heaven” by Mitch Albom. There was a lively discussion and refreshments! The group looks forward to seeing you all at the next meeting. The Bridger Memorial Library is located at 313 S. Main Street in Bladenboro. For more information you can call 910-863-4586.