ELIZABETHTOWN – Talented 4th–8th grade students participated in the Bladen County Schools Science and Engineering Fair held at the district office Jan. 27.

According to Bladen County Schools, “The students showcased incredible projects, leaving our judges in awe. A BIG thank you to our judges for lending us their time and expertise!”

This year’s judges were Roy Corpening, retired middle school science teacher; Lee Anne Bryan, engineering and information technology instructor; Charles Aiken, NCDPI secgtion chief for mathematics, science and stem; Connie Kinlaw, retired K-5 science curriculum specialist in Cumberland County and high school science teacher.

The winners are as follows:

4th Grade

1st Place – Leise Terry

2nd Place – Sacred Blanks

5th Grace

1st Place – Bristol Ratley

2nd Place – Aaron Bethea

4rd Place – Connor Coffman

6th Grade

1st Place – Peyton Nichols

2nd Place – Madian Hernandez

7th Grade, Earth/Environmental

1st Place – Chassidy Dennis-Smith

2nd Place – Isabel Gardner

3rd Place – Tyshawn King

7th Grade, Bio

1st Place – Owen Hall

2nd Place -Tristan Pittman

8th Grade, Bio

1st Place – Avery Smith

2nd Place – Amanda Bollinger

3rd Place Tie – Alayna Roberson & Brooklyn Sasser

7th Grade, Chemistry

1st Place – Caity McLaurin & Tiyana Singletary

2nd Place – Shaylynn Nealy & Gabby Owens

8th Grade, Chemistry

1st Place – Luke Bridgers

8th Grade, Technology

1st Place – Joanna Gonzalez Velazquez

2nd Place – Tyrone Freeman

Best in Show: Highest Overall Score

Luke Bridgers

All 1st place projects are qualified to advance to the Regional Science Fair that will take place at UNCP on February 15. Check back in February for an update on on the Regional Science Fair.

