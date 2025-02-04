BCS OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS
ELIZABETHTOWN – Talented 4th–8th grade students participated in the Bladen County Schools Science and Engineering Fair held at the district office Jan. 27.
According to Bladen County Schools, “The students showcased incredible projects, leaving our judges in awe. A BIG thank you to our judges for lending us their time and expertise!”
This year’s judges were Roy Corpening, retired middle school science teacher; Lee Anne Bryan, engineering and information technology instructor; Charles Aiken, NCDPI secgtion chief for mathematics, science and stem; Connie Kinlaw, retired K-5 science curriculum specialist in Cumberland County and high school science teacher.
The winners are as follows:
4th Grade
1st Place – Leise Terry
2nd Place – Sacred Blanks
5th Grace
1st Place – Bristol Ratley
2nd Place – Aaron Bethea
4rd Place – Connor Coffman
6th Grade
1st Place – Peyton Nichols
2nd Place – Madian Hernandez
7th Grade, Earth/Environmental
1st Place – Chassidy Dennis-Smith
2nd Place – Isabel Gardner
3rd Place – Tyshawn King
7th Grade, Bio
1st Place – Owen Hall
2nd Place -Tristan Pittman
8th Grade, Bio
1st Place – Avery Smith
2nd Place – Amanda Bollinger
3rd Place Tie – Alayna Roberson & Brooklyn Sasser
7th Grade, Chemistry
1st Place – Caity McLaurin & Tiyana Singletary
2nd Place – Shaylynn Nealy & Gabby Owens
8th Grade, Chemistry
1st Place – Luke Bridgers
8th Grade, Technology
1st Place – Joanna Gonzalez Velazquez
2nd Place – Tyrone Freeman
Best in Show: Highest Overall Score
Luke Bridgers
All 1st place projects are qualified to advance to the Regional Science Fair that will take place at UNCP on February 15. Check back in February for an update on on the Regional Science Fair.
More pictures on our page 11 Photo Page.