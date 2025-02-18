ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles finish their regular-season schedule with an overall record of 8-15 and they finished Waccamaw Conference action at 4-8. The Eagles ended the season with three straight losses and they’ll enter the conference tournament this week as the sixth-seed. Whiteville and Heide Trask share the regular-season conference title at 10-2 this season.Heide Trask won the coin toss for the number one seed in the conference tournament to make Whiteville the second seeded team in the tournament.

Whiteville will clash with the last-place team, West Columbus this Tuesday in the first round of the tournament. East Bladen will travel to South Columbus this Tuesday for a chance to take on Heide Trask in the second round of games. The Eagles lost to the South Columbus Stallions twice this season in a back-to-back a couple of weeks ago. Senior guard Dominick Collins is their leading scorer this season and he’ll be a key player to watch out for in next week’s game.

South Columbus concluded their season with two straight losses against Heide Trask and Whiteville to conclude their regular-season with an overall record of 14-7. The Pender Patriots will host the East Columbus Gators in the first round this Tuesday. The winner of Pender-East Columbus will meet the winner of Whiteville-West Columbus in the next round.

EAST BLADEN ROSTER 24/25:

Dominick Collins SR.

Chace Butler SR.

Sherman Long SR.

Kewone Maynor SR.

Shane Harkins SR.

Keyshawn Kemp JR.

Dashon Campbell JR.

Tevin McClean JR.

Khalil McKoy JR.

Yoni Gonzalez JR.