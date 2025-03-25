In last year’s Lu Mil Annual Wine Run 5K, the runners were plentiful and there were so many that they were split into two race times. This year as in years past, the runners are lacing up their running shoes, moms are getting their racing strollers ready and the wine will be flowing abundantly.

DUBLIN – Are you ready to sip, stroll, or sprint your way through one of the most scenic events of the year? Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 5, 2025, and join us for the Annual Wine Run 5K at Lu Mil Vineyard!

The Lu Mil Wine Run 5K hosted over 300 runners last year at the Lu Mil Vineyard located at 438 Suggs Taylor Rd in Elizabethtown, on a perfect spring day for a race. The organizers are once again hoping for another successful race day followed by good food and tasty wine tasting April 5.

Registration and information can be found at: https://runsignup.com/ Race/NC/Elizabethtown/ LuMilWineRun5k This year’s race will take place with two 5K races, one at 10 a.m. and the second at 11:30. It was a chance to spread out and run the vineyard comfortably with two smaller groups vs one large mob. Whether you are looking to run, walk or just enjoy the wine this race is a sure thing for a great time and an incredible experience! This year each registrant will receive: T-shirt: Super Soft Ring Spun Cotton T-shirt, wineglass: shatterproof, collapsible and portable, fi nisher medal: wineglass shaped medal, race bib, chip timed 5k run/walk results posted online…and of course, a pour of wine.

The scenic views of Lu Mil Vineyard provide a great ambiance for the run and each runner gets a free drink ticket to get a chance to sample some of the wines from the vineyard that grew the grapes that they were running in.

They had their choice of a glass of wine or a wine slushy. The Lu Mill Vineyard grows Muscadine grapes and many local samples were available for tasting both before and after the race.

“This is the fi fth time we’ve hosted one of these for this association,” Denise Bridgers, of Lu Mil Vineyard said. “It was just timing when 5K Wine Run was available and we had done it before in February,” Bridgers said. “It was just too cold so I asked to push it closer to spring. This is just where the dates fell.”

There will be multiple food booths and of course the famous Lu Mil wine tasting station. The Lu Mil Wine Run 5K happens just a month before their big May Day Jamboree. Whether you’re a runner, a walker, or just here for the wine, this event promises fun, breathtaking views, and an experience you’ll never forget.

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025 Race Times: 10:00 am & 11:30 am Pricing: $25: 12/3/24 – 1/10/25 $30: 1/11/25 – 2/21/25 $35: 2/22/25 – 3/7/25 $40: 3/8/25 – 3/25/25 $45: 3/26/25 – 4/4/25 $50: Day of Event Sign Up Now: Click Here to Register (https:// runsignup.com/…/NC/ Elizabethtown/LuMilWineRun5k…) After the race, stick around to enjoy some incredible wine & views! It’s not just a race – it’s an experience. Don’t wait! Prices increase as we get closer to race day.