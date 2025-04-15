BLADEN COUNTY – It’s a fact: there are roughly 1,280,000 family caregivers in North Carolina, and the unpaid care they provide is valued at $16.5 billion. Many are supporting loved ones with medical needs, balancing daily care with emotional and financial challenges, and navigating within our health care system often without the proper resources or support. What’s more is that many of these family caregivers may not even realize their role or what support may be available to them.

Careforth, a leading provider of support and resources exclusively dedicated to family caregivers, recently expanded its services – known as Coordinated Caregiving – to the entire state of North Carolina, reaching more caregivers than ever before.

“Becoming a statewide Coordinated Caregiving provider in North Carolina is a privilege as we work to expand support for the state’s growing community of over one million family caregivers,” Careforth Chief Executive Officer Marc Russo said. “Caregivers play an invaluable role in the health and well-being of our families, and this expansion allows us to better serve those caring for a spouse, parent, child, or friend. Together, we can help improve the lives of both family caregivers and their loved ones.”

This act of caregiving, especially for a family member or loved one, can often go unrecognized by the individual providing the care. Caregiving includes things like helping someone bathe, cook and clean. Many people see this as just part of being a parent, family member, child, or friend, but it actually qualifies as caregiving. Recognizing yourself as a primary caregiver is an important step to accessing the vital support and resources that can expand the care you provide to others and yourself.

Caregiver Self-Evaluation

To find out if you are a caregiver, start by thinking about your situation. Taking this assessment can help you answer the question: “Am I a caregiver?”

Are you currently providing care to a parent, spouse, child, friend, or family member?

Does your loved one have a disability, long-term illness, or other health condition needing support?

Are you responsible for the medical and daily needs of a medically complex child?

Do you help your loved one with errands, such as shopping, cooking, or cleaning?

Do you help your loved one bathe, dress, and/or self-care tasks?

Do you frequently help your loved one manage doctor appointments and/or medications?

Do you often help your loved one with transportation and/or walking?

Do you provide emotional support and/or social activity for your loved one?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are a caregiver. You may not think of yourself as one, but it’s important to recognize the support you provide and the significance of your role as a caregiver for your loved one.

Caregiver Resources and Support Are Available

Once you’ve officially self-identified your valued role as caregiver, you can begin to find and access the resources readily available to you. From emotional coaching to financial assistance to caregiver support groups, as a family caregiver you can utilize a variety of resources that can improve the care you provide to your loved one. These resources can help you take better care of your loved one and prevent caregiver burnout and fatigue.

Careforth’s Expert Care Team Supports Caregivers

Careforth’s expert team of nurses, social workers, care managers, and coaches, are here to help you navigate the caregiving resources available in North Carolina and find the support that’s right for you. Our team is committed to ensuring that you feel supported at every turn of your caregiving journey, so you can confidently care for your loved one at home.

Caregiver FAQs

How do you know if you are a caregiver?

If you support a loved one with a diagnosed disability, health condition, or long-term sickness with their daily activities, you are a caregiver. Daily activities may include managing household chores (shopping, cooking, and cleaning), community involvement (transporting and coordinating social or medical engagements), and basic living needs (bathing, dressing, and grooming). A caregiver also provides daily emotional, physical, and mental support for their loved one. The role varies based on the needs of the individual, but a caregiver often assists with tasks large and small to support their family member and ensure the highest possible quality of life.

I am responsible for the medical and daily needs of a medically complex child. Do I qualify?

Through North Carolina’s Community Alternatives Program for Children (CAP/C), individuals who provide care to medically fragile and medically complex children aged 0-20 are eligible for caregiver support and resources. Approved CAP/C resources include assistive technology, care coordination, community integration and transition services, coordinated caregiving, and more. To learn more about qualifying under CAP/C, visit medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/capc.

What are the signs of caregiver stress/fatigue?

Caregiver stress, also referred to as caregiver fatigue or burnout, can show up as persistent physical and emotional exhaustion. It can manifest in a variety of ways, including pulling away from relationships, struggling with sleep, feeling down, or seeking unhealthy coping mechanisms. If you begin to experience any of these or are struggling with balancing your own mental health with the care you provide, it’s time to talk with friends, connect with a health professional, or find a caregiver support group.

What services are available to caregivers in North Carolina?

Careforth’s comprehensive services are offered under North Carolina’s Community Alternatives Program for Children (CAP/C) and Community Alternatives Program for Disabled Adults (CAP/DA) Waivers. And, with personalized tools, expert guidance, and resources tailored to meet a variety of needs, Careforth specializes in supporting family caregivers in rural settings, too.

Being a caregiver can look different depending on the needs of your loved one, but recognizing yourself as that support person allows you to step into this caregiving community that is full of support and resources. For more information on Careforth’s services in North Carolina, visit the How We Help (https://careforth.com/how-we-help/) page on our site or contact us (https://careforth.com/get-started/ or 866-797-2333) to learn more about how Careforth supports caregivers like you.