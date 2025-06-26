DUBLIN – Bladen Community College welcomed Dr. Lane Freeman for an informative and interactive presentation titled “Leveraging AI for Community College Staff.”

The session aimed to demystify artificial intelligence (AI) and equip college staff with the knowledge and tools to use it ethically and effectively in their daily work. Dr. Freeman delivered a dynamic presentation that showcased how AI can assist with a variety of tasks, including gathering information and data, preparing presentations, translating languages, creating images, and even composing a country music song — a highlight of the session that was developed through collaborative group prompts.

“AI can be a powerful brainstorming partner,” Freeman explained.

He went on to emphasize the creative and practical potential of AI tools when used responsibly. The training underscored the growing relevance of AI in the modern workplace.

According to recent data shared during the session, 75% of knowledge workers now use AI in their daily tasks, and employers increasingly value AI proficiency when hiring. This highlights the importance for educational professionals to understand and integrate AI into their workflows.

Dr. Freeman will return to Bladen Community College in the fall to continue the conversation, presenting a similar workshop tailored specifically for faculty.

For more information about professional development opportunities at Bladen Community College, please contact 910-879-5500 or BladenCC.edu.