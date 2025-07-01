ELIZABETHTOWN- After a bit of time without a license plate agency, there is a new agency located in the heart of Elizabethtown. The new agency which is located right as you enter Elizabethtown is owned and operated by Pamela Merritt. Merritt along with her husband have had previous experience in this line of work as they have contracted the Whiteville license plate agency for 13 years.

“Elizabethtown is a little more laid back and not as fast-paced,” said Merritt.

According to Merritt, the license plate agency operates just like any other small business. The agency works by commission so as customers come in and get their things done, it allows the business to continue and be able to help the people of Elizabethtown. So customer turnout is crucial to keeping the employees and the business running smoothly.

“My husband and I were born and raised in Columbus County and when we saw that there was no agency in our local area, we saw an opportunity to help the community,” Merritt said.

This is what started their contracting and ownership of the Whiteville location. Now equipped with the skills she learned from the other location, Merrit is bringing her expertise to Elizabethtown with the new agency. This agency’s job is to make it easier to do the basics of license plate renewal.