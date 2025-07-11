ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen Journal through a Freedom of Information Act acquired a copy of the official settlement agreement and release of Elizabethtown City Manager Dane Rideout.

We held this document from publication until our Corporate attorney gave us the green light to release and publish.

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE THIS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND GENERAL RELEASE (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Dane D. Rideout (sometimes referred to as “Rideout”) and the Town of Elizabethtown (sometimes referred to as “Town”). Dane D. Rideout and the Town of Elizabethtown are sometimes collectively referred the “Parties.” WHEREAS, Rideout was initially employed as the Town Manager for the Town pursuant to an Employment Agreement entered into on March 21, 2021; WHEREAS, on March 4, 2024, Rideout and the Town entered into another Employment Agreement, which sets forth the current terms of the relationship between Rideout and the Town; WHEREAS, all Rideout and the Town expressly and unambiguously deny any and allegations of wrongdoing and desire to fully and finally resolve any and all disputes related to the Employment Contract and Rideout’s employment with the Town; WHEREAS Rideout and the Town further declare and represent that no promise, inducement, or agreement not herein expressed has been made to any of the Parties, and that this Agreement contains the entire agreement between the parties, and that the terms of this Agreement are contractual and not a mere recital; NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the promises contained herein, Rideout and the Town agree as follows: 1. Dane D. Rideout, on behalf of himself and his heirs, relatives, personal representatives, executors, administrators, successors and/or assigns (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Releasor”) hereby release and forever discharge the Town of Elizabethtown and its current and former employees, council members, officers, attorneys, predecessors, successors, heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns (hereafter collectively referred to as “the Releasees”) of and from any and all claims, actions or causes of action, demands, damages, costs, interest, judgments, expenses, liabilities, attorneys’ fees and legal costs, of any nature whatsoever, without limitation, specifically including any and all claims, known and unknown, arising out of or in any way related to or growing out of his employment with the Town or the separation thereof. Releasor specifically discharges any claim(s) he may have against the Releasees under North Carolina contract law, the North Carolina Equal Employment Practices Act, the North Carolina Persons with Disabilities Act, the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1981, 42 U.S.C. § 1988, 42 U.S.C. § 1983, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Family Medical Leave Act, 29 U.S.C. $2601, et seq., the Americans With Disabilities Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Employment Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or any other federal, state, city, county, or local statute or ordinance, the common law, any term, provision, or amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America or to the Constitution of the State of North Carolina, or any claims for retaliatory or wrongful discharge (actual or constructive), breach of implied or expressed contract, unpaid wages (including back pay and forward pay), unpaid sickleave pay, unpaid medical benefits, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, punitive damages, loss of insurance, defamation, libel, slander, harassment, negligent supervision, negligent retention, and any and all claims for relief, known or unknown, on account of or in any way related to or arising from Releasor’s employment with the Town, whether known or unknown, which were or could have been the subject of any claim, charge or lawsuit; all to the end that all claims which are or might be in controversy between Releasor and the Releasees relating to his employment may be forever put to rest. Releasor acknowledges that if he later discovers facts different from, or in addition to, those which he now knows or believes to be true concerning the subject matter of his employment with the Town and the separation thereof, that nevertheless this Release shall be and remain effective in all respects. Likewise, for and in consideration of the terms of this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration, the Town, for itself and its successors, heirs, agents, representatives, attorneys, insurers, and assigns, does hereby release, acquit, and forever discharge Rideout from any and all claims, causes of action, charges, demands, losses, fees, and any other damages of every kind, nature, and description whatsoever, that the Town ever had or now has relating in any way to Rideout’s employment with the Town, up to the date of this agreement. 2. As additional consideration for the compromise of disputed claims and for this Release, Rideout agrees to resign his employment with the Town effective June 13, 2025. 3. As additional consideration for the compromise of disputed claims and for this Release, Rideout agrees to cooperate with the Town, its staff and attorneys with requests related to matters that occurred during his employment with the Town; to assist the Town, its staff and attorneys with any future needs related to matters that occurred during his employment with the Town; to work with staff and any agencies to ensure a smooth transfer of duties and responsibilities; if requested to provide briefings to Council members on current projects, priorities, and concerns that may assist them until a new manager is appointed; and to cooperate and appear as needed for any legal proceedings that may arise related to matters that occurred during his employment with the Town. 4. As additional consideration for the compromise of disputed claims and for this Release, the Town agrees to pay to Rideout in quarterly payments beginning July 1, 2025 as follows: A. The equivalent of twelve (12) months’ salary not to exceed a total of One Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty and 00/100 dollars ($125,460.00), subject to normal payroll deductions and contributions. B. The equivalent of twelve (12) months payment in lieu of health insurance not to exceed Six Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($6,000.00)), subject to normal payroll deductions and contributions. C. A total of twenty-five (25) days of accrued PTO, subject to normal payroll deductions and contributions. 5. Releasor by execution of the present document expressly acknowledges receipt and sufficiency of this consideration. Releasor further agrees to be solely responsible for all taxes, interest, penalties, and other charges which he may owe to any and all government agencies as a result of the payments made pursuant to this Release and further agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from any costs, obligations, interest, expenses, penalties or fees incurred as a result of the payments made pursuant to this Release. 6. Releasor understands and agrees that this payment represents the settlement of disputed claims and is not intended to be nor shall it be construed as an admission of liability on the part of any party. It is expressly agreed and understood that the Releasees do not admit that they are liable to Releasor in any way, but rather that they specifically deny that any action taken with regard to Releasor in any of the terms and conditions of his employment, or the separation of said employment, was in violation of his statutory, constitutional or common law rights or was otherwise wrongful or actionable in any regard. 7. Releasor agrees that, to the full extent this provision is permissible and enforceable under applicable law, he will not institute any legal or administrative proceedings against the Releasees pursuant to any other laws, state, local or federal, as to any matter based upon, arising out of, or related to his employment, compensation, or the separation of his employment with the Town; this includes all matters that have occurred through the effective date of this Agreement. Releasor further agrees that, to the full extent this provision is permissible and enforceable under applicable law, in the event any person or entity should institute any legal or administrative proceedings on Releasor’s behalf, he hereby waives and forfeits any right to recover under said claim and will cooperate with any efforts to have such claim dismissed. 8. Rideout acknowledges that he has been properly compensated for all time worked for the Town up to the date of the execution of this Agreement. Rideout further agrees that he is not entitled to any payment and/or benefits that are not specifically listed in this Agreement and further acknowledges and agrees that the Town has paid Rideout in full any and all monies owed to him in connection with his employment with the Town and separation of employment, including but not limited to payment for all services performed on behalf of the Town. 9. The parties agree that they will not at any time make, publish, or communicate to any person or entity or in any public forum any defamatory or disparaging remarks, comments, or statements, written or verbal, concerning the Parties, now or in the future. The Parties further agree and covenant not to make any statements, written or verbal, that in any way criticize the personal or professional reputation, practices, or conduct of the Parties. The Parties acknowledge and agree that this prohibition extends to statements, written or verbal, made to anyone, including but not limited to, the news media or on social media platforms. 10. Releasor acknowledges that the contents of this Release and the terms of the settlement are confidential to the extent provided by law. Accordingly, Releasor expressly agrees not to comment upon, discuss, or disclose to any person or entity any information concerning the terms, conditions, and provisions of this Release or any other matter relating to the settlement of this dispute, except to the extent necessary to comply with any law or court-ordered disclosure. 11. Releasor represents and warrants that he understands the provisions of this Release, including the release of any claims that he may have under the Older Workers’ Benefits Protection Act of the Age Discrimination and Employment Act (“ADEA”). Releasor expressly represents and warrants that he was advised in writing that he had at least twenty-one (21) days in which to consider this Release. Releasor also acknowledges that he has been advised in writing to consult with an attorney and that he has had an opportunity and did consult with an attorney prior to executing this Release. Releasor further understands that for a period of seven (7) days following the execution ofthis Release upon written notice, he may revoke it, and it will not become effective or enforceable until the time for revocation has expired. Releasor further acknowledges that while he has been advised in writing that he is entitled to at least twenty-one (21) days to consider the terms of this Release, he has knowingly elected not to avail himself of the full twenty-one (21) day period before entering into and executing this Release. Releasor acknowledges that he has voluntarily and knowingly signed this Release in exchange for valuable consideration that he would not have otherwise received. 12. Releasor acknowledges that: (a) He has carefully read and reviewed this Release, understands its contents, and is satisfied with the terms and conditions of this Release; (b) He has relied wholly upon his own judgment and legal consultation, belief and knowledge ofthe nature and extent of his employment, statutory and/or common law claims; (c) He does not rely and has not relied upon or been influenced to any extent by any representation or statement made by any of the Releasees or their representatives or agents with regard to the subject matter, basis or effect of this Release or otherwise in executing this Release; (d) The payment made to him pursuant to this Release encompasses and includes all monies which may be due to him by reason of his employment with the Town; (e) The Releasees have no further obligation for monetary payments or any other claims which he may have or assert relative to his employment with the Town, Inc. and the separation therefrom; and (f). He has voluntarily signed his name to this Release as his own free and voluntary act. 13. This Settlement Agreement and Release shall be governed by the laws of the State of North Carolina without regard to any choice of law or conflict of law provisions or considerations existing under the laws of North Carolina or any other state. This Settlement Agreement and Release is intended to be effective as an instrument executed under seal. 14. In the event that any provision or portion of the Release shall be found to be void or invalid for any reason, then such portion or provision shall be deemed severable from the remaining provisions or portions of this Release and shall not affect the validity of the remaining provisions, which shall be given full effect as if the void or invalid provision had not been included herein. 15. This Release shall operate as a final statement and disposition of disputes between the parties hereto. No promise, agreement, statement or representation, not expressed specifically herein, has been made to or relied upon by the parties hereto. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, and intending to be legally bound hereby, Releasor has knowingly, voluntarily and upon the advice and consent of counsel executed this Release. THIS IS A RELEASE OF CLAIMS. BY SIGNING THIS DOCUMENT, YOU ARE MAKING A FULL, FINAL, AND COMPLETE SETTLEMENT OF ALL OF YOUR CLAIMS. READ BEFORE SIGNING. This the 13 day of June, 2025

The agreement was signed by Dane Rideout, Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell and notarized by Erin Deaver.