These scenes have changed significantly in the past few months. You will now notice as of last weekend that all the orange barrels are now gone along with the excess cement abutments. The 701 Cape Fear Bridge project completion is now upon us!

Mark DeLap | Bladen Journal

ELIZABETHTOWN - In the spring of 2022 the North Carolina Department of Transportation said that “A significant milestone in the construction of the new U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County will occur in May when 42 girders are set into place over the Cape Fear River. The placement of the concrete-reinforced girders, which average 150 feet long, will require the existing two-lane bridge to close to traffic in both directions at scheduled times throughout much of May.”

These scenes have changed significantly in the past few months. You will now notice as of last weekend that all the orange barrels are now gone along with the excess cement abutments. The 701 Cape Fear Bridge project completion is now upon us!

Mark DeLap | Bladen Journal