DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is proud to announce the establishment of the Karen Campbell Paramedic Scholarship.

The scholarship was created to honor the life and legacy of Karen Campbell, a beloved member of the Bladen County community known for her caring and compassionate spirit. Karen Campbell’s life was defined by her deep love for others and her dedication to helping those in need.

After graduating from Elon University, Karen began her professional journey in Raleigh, working for the state of North Carolina. She later returned to her hometown of Elizabethtown, where she managed a program that helped individuals with mental and physical challenges secure meaningful employment—work that brought her immense joy and fulfillment.

Karen’s passion for uplifting others continued in Wilmington, where she managed an innovative program pairing at-risk youth with canines, teaching the youth to train dogs as service animals.

When the program’s grant ended, she opened a gift shop in Monkey Junction before ultimately returning to Elizabethtown, where she continued to touch the lives of many. Being lifelong residents of Bladen County and experiencing firsthand the kindness and compassion of the Bladen County Emergency Services staff, the family felt it was only befitting to remember Karen in this way—by helping another student achieve their paramedic training and give back to the community she so dearly loved.

This scholarship is designed to support a Bladen County resident who aspires to pursue a career as a paramedic and make a positive impact right here in Bladen County. The scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition, books, and fees for the selected recipients. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Bladen Community College Financial Aid Office at (910) 879-5562 or the Bladen Community College Foundation at (910) 879-5634 to learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply.