ELIZABETHTOWN – In one of the biggest concerts ever held at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, legendary singer and actor Trace Adkins will be on the outdoor stage Saturday night.

“I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now,” said multiplatinum Country star Trace Adkins, “I can do whatever I want… and that’s a beautiful place to be.”

Adkins who debuted in 1996 and is celebrating 30 years of success in music, television and film with over 20 movies to his credit including “I Can Only Imagine,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Deepwater Horizon” and most recent role in “I Can Only Imagine 2” released in February of this year.

With a Sam Elliott-esc and unmistakable voice he has sold over 11 million albums and has charted 20 songs on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 and some of his number-one hits include “This Ain’t No Thinkin’ Thing,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Hillbilly Bone.”

Among his many awards are AMC Top New Male Vocalist (1997) and has been nominated for four Grammys.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winerythis month,” Adkins said. “North Carolina is always one of our favorite tour stops and I look forward to their hospitality every time I come through. Will be a good one. Hope to see you there.”

In addition to Adkins, the crowd will also be able to hear special guest Brooke McBride who, according to her website, (https://www.brookemcbridemusic.com/bio) is a “North Carolina native defined by her raw, sultry and smoky vocals as her signature; her rockin’ live performance is “country music at its best with a razor edge.” Brooke made the move to Nashville, Tennessee, in January 2013. She studied at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and transferred to Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee) where she earned her B.B.A. in Music Business and graduated Cum Laude.”

The Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is located at 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and the doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Trace Adkins goes on at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/whitedogentertainment/L2VtYmVkL2V2ZW50LzEzP3NpbmdsZT0x?fbclid=IwY2xjawMC_sNleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFZZHpsSkFQVXhOMEJpQ1dqAR4UZhtUCDzKqE9b2zDjMtdbB9f-qMjjSg7QWMS9bEopi4zZQ2OY-a9ni8mUIQ_aem_TppKS5YVSNi7GVMqTpDGTA