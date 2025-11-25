DUBLIN – Bladen Community College (BCC) is proud to announce the expansion of its Truck Driver Training Program, made possible through the generous support of Smith International Truck Center, which donated a truck, and Smithfield Foods, which donated a trailer.

These contributions will enhance hands-on training for students preparing for in-demand, high-paying careers in the trucking industry. The college will host a Truck Driver Training Graduation and Celebration Ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. in the John Darrell Page Student Resource Center (library).

The event coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global day that highlights the power of generosity and community partnerships. Following the graduation, BCC will unveil the newly wrapped trailer, proudly featuring the program’s tagline, “Driving for Success.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, celebrate with the graduates, and enjoy refreshments alongside students, employees, and guests immediately following the program.

“Giving Tuesday is such a wonderful day to celebrate this incredible gift and the positive impact it will have on our students,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “With the support of Smith International Truck Center and Smithfield Foods, we are providing real-world training that opens doors to meaningful, high-wage careers.”

“Smith International Truck Center is proud to support Bladen Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program.” James Smith Jr., President of Smith International Truck Center said. “Through this partnership, we aim to help cultivate new talent in the transportation industry, expand access to high-quality driver training for individuals seeking careers in this field, and create meaningful opportunities for those looking to build a strong and successful future in trucking.”

“Bladen Community College is deeply grateful for the strong partnerships we share with Smithfield Foods and Smith International Truck Center. Their continued investment in our programs reflects a shared commitment to workforce development and the future of our region,” Dr. Lee said.

“Supporting educational programs like Bladen Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program underscores Smithfield’s commitment to empowering individuals through valuable learning opportunities,” said Andrea Tucker, Tar Heel facility general manager for Smithfield Foods. “By helping students gain practical skills, we’re contributing to a stronger workforce and a more vibrant community.”

Bladen Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program is a short-term, high-impact course that equips students with the skills and credentials needed to enter one of the nation’s most essential and well-compensated industries. Truck driving continues to offer strong job security, excellent pay, and opportunities for advancement across the country.

“Our graduates are entering the workforce ready to make a difference,” Dr. Lee added. “This program doesn’t just prepare students for jobs—it builds futures. We’re grateful to our partners for helping us expand opportunities right here in Bladen County.”

Smithfield is dedicated to strengthening the educational fabric of local communities through targeted investments and partnerships.

For more information about Smithfield’s educational initiatives and investment in its communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do/education. For more information about the Truck Driver Training Program at Bladen Community College, visit www.bladencc.edu or contact David Brisson at [email protected] or 910.879.5611.