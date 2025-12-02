DUBLIN – The following announcement was posted in the Winter Seasons and in the Bladen Journal. For some reason, an old announcement came in while we were gathering information about upcoming events and this will not be held this year.

The original post:

BCC Home for the Holidays Also in Dublin this year, our community college is hosting the “Home for The Holidays” celebration where local talent and students will provide a night of fellowship and a good Old fashioned holiday spectacular. The event will take place at Bladen Community College Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Once again – this event will not be held and we apologize for any inconvenience this caused.