TAR HEEL – The Kappa Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., which proudly serves Bladen, Duplin and Sampson counties, officially kicked off its 2025 Achievement Week Nov. 10, 2025 with a heartfelt tribute to educators and an impactful day of service at Tar Heel School.

Chapter members provided breakfast to school staff, one in each county and spent the morning reading to students across multiple grade levels—including the entire sixth grade, one third grade class, and two kindergarten classes—reminding the community that academic excellence and mentorship remain central to the fraternity’s mission.

A Legacy of Service and Scholarship

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was founded Nov. 17, 1911, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. by three students—Edgar A. Love, Oscar J. Cooper, and Frank Coleman—along with faculty advisor Dr. Ernest E. Just. It holds distinction as the first international fraternal organization founded at a historically Black college.

The fraternity is built upon Four Cardinal Principles: manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift

These values shape both its internal brotherhood and its external commitment to service, education, leadership and community empowerment. Chapters across the nation work daily to cultivate young minds, address community needs, and build spaces where opportunity can thrive.

What is Achievement Week?

Achievement Week is a signature national observance within Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. It was established to recognize individuals who have made meaningful contributions to society and to encourage high standards of scholarship and inspired leadership. Throughout this week, local chapters organize programs that promote educational advancement, civic responsibility and cultural enrichment.

For Kappa Rho, the celebration began exactly where the seeds of excellence are planted—inside the classroom.

Returning to Their Roots

Brothers Kimberly Johnson (SPR ’96) and Jerome L. Purdie II (SPR ’23) led the chapter’s mission at Tar Heel School, a place that continues to carry deep significance for both men. Brother Johnson is a proud graduate of Tar Heel High School, while Brother Purdie attended Tar Heel Middle School.

Walking back through the halls where their academic journeys began, the two brothers were moved by the opportunity to serve students who now sit where they once did.

“I am grateful for the chance to return home and uplift the school that helped shape me,” said Bro. Johnson. “Our teachers give so much of themselves, and we wanted to show that their dedication does not go unnoticed.”

Bro. Purdie added:

“Tar Heel poured into me during my formative years. Coming back, representing Omega Psi Phi and the Kappa Rho Chapter, is a reminder that our commitment to service starts with our roots. We stand on the shoulders of the educators who believed in us, and now we pour back into the next generation.”

Honoring Educators, Inspiring Scholars

Staff were greeted with breakfast as a small token of appreciation for their tireless work. Members of the fraternity then dispersed across grade levels, sharing powerful stories, reading age-appropriate literature, and encouraging students to believe in their potential.

The visit emphasized literacy, mentorship and representation. Whether speaking to young children or middle-schoolers on the brink of greater academic challenges, the brothers reinforced a universal truth: education opens doors, and the community plays a critical role in shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

Strengthening Community Ties

The Kappa Rho Chapter’s commitment to uplifting Tar Heel School mirrors the fraternity’s broader mission to invest in youth, foster academic growth, and honor the educators who guide them.

As Achievement Week continues, the chapter will carry out additional initiatives aimed at strengthening families, celebrating achievement, and inspiring excellence across all three counties it serves.

For Tar Heel School, though, the presence of former students returning as accomplished men, community builders, and leaders sent an even deeper message—success is meant to be shared, and true achievement is measured by what we give back.