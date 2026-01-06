Page1

TEMPLATE: A2

BLD: Date: January 6, 2026. Vol: 129, Issue: 1

1 – BLD010626AmericaWeekly – two photos 14” (Lets put this first week’s article front and center on the front page)

2 – BLD010626Cape5K – 6 photos – (USE 6102 for front page) 16”

3 – BLD010626RearView2025 – 7 photos – 147” (USE the rear view photo for the front page)

4 – BLD010626OnTheRail (Use 4 of the 5 given)

Page2 obits or local

BLD010626Brightstar – Lu Mil 3 photos – 6” (MUST GO IN)

BLD010626BayTree – one photo – 1” (MUST GO IN)

BLD010626BeautifulBladen – Cormorants – one photo – 9”

BLD010626Chickenproject – one photo stand alone

BLD010626babypics – 6 photos stand alone

BLD010626The way it was – 3 old pictures 6”

filler ads

Page3 Local and jumps

BLD010626StrangebutTrue 10”

BLD010626TIPS – one photo – 8”

BLD010626TopTen – stand alone filler

BLD010626Bizarro – one photo – 12” filler

Page4 – Opinion Page

BLD010626Cartoon

BLD010626OnourPlayground – one mug and one photo – 23”

BLD010626Editorial – one mug – 26”

BLD010626Quotables – no photo – 17”

Page5 – Church Page –

BLD010626FeaturedChurch – Trinity Methodist – one photo 7”

BLD010626SundaySchool – one mug – 23”

BLD010626Aweeklychallenge, one mug – 24”

BLD010626IllustratedBible – one photo 4” stand alone

Ads floorboard – yes

Page 6- Comics or jumps if needed

Page 7 Classifieds page 1

Page 8 classified page 2

Page 9 – local and jumps

BLD010625LunchandLearn – two photos – 22” (MUST GO IN)

BLD010626smallbusBCC – one photo 12” (MUST GO IN)

BLD010626freechildcare – one photo – 12”

Page 10 – local and jumps

BLD010625ChamberGala – one photo 8” (run the picture on a different page… not photo with article)

BLD010626Nourishedfeeding – one photo 8” (MUST GO IN)

BLD010626PBS – one photo – 3” (Must go in)

Page 11 – Sports A

LEAD

BLD010626JonesColumn

Length: 16.5 inches

Image: Sonny Jones column headshot

CENTERPIECE

BLD010626Offroad

Length: 32 inches

Image: Yes

RAIL OR DOWN PAGE

BLD010626MidBasket

Length: 8 inches

Image: Not necessary (attached image is for web)

RAIL OR DOWN PAGE

BLD010626GolfRdp

Length: 12.5 inches

Image: Yes

Page 12 – Sports B

BLD010626SportsQuiz – one photo 6”

Page 13 – local and jumps

Page 14 – Picture page 1

BLD010626PicPageQ2 (16 photos)

Page 15 – Picture page 2

BLD010626PicPage2025Q3 (16 photos)

Page 16 – local jumps

BLD010626Recipe – five photos – 12”

BLD010626GardenMeme – stand alone filler

BLD010626weeklyMeme – stand alone filler