Here is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Bladen County as of 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. To report closings or delays, send an email to [email protected].

Bladen County Public Library branches closed Monday.

Bladen County Superior and District Courts are canceled Monday.

Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court office closed Monday.

Bladen Community College campus closed Monday. Students should check their Moodle account for messages from their instructors regarding class activities. Employees will work remotely. A decision about Tuesday will be made by noon on Monday.

Bladen County Schools will transition to remote learning for Monday. Students will work independently on assignments that teachers have either posted in Canvas, Google Classroom, or sent home with students. A decision regarding school operations for Tuesday will be made no later than 6 p.m. Monday.

Bladen County government offices will be closed Monday.

The Bladen County Commissioners’ meeting scheduled Monday has been canceled.

Bladen County solid waste sites will be closed Monday.

Town of Bladenboro offices and Public Works will be closed Monday. Public Works will be prepared to respond to emergencies.

Vineyard Golf at White Lake will be closed through Wednesday.