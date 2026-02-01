Here is a list of weather-related closings and delays for Bladen County as of 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1. To report closings or delays, send an email to [email protected].

• Bladen County Public Library branches closed Monday.

• Bladen County Superior and District Courts are canceled Monday.

• Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court office closed Monday.

• Bladen Community College campus closed Monday. Students should check their Moodle account for messages from their instructors regarding class activities. Employees will work remotely. A decision about Tuesday will be made by noon on Monday.

• Bladen County Schools will transition to remote learning for Monday. Students will work independently on assignments that teachers have either posted in Canvas, Google Classroom, or sent home with students. A decision regarding school operations for Tuesday will be made no later than 6 p.m. Monday.

• Bladen County government offices will be closed Monday.

• The Bladen County Commissioners’ meeting scheduled Monday has been canceled.

• Bladen County solid waste sites will be closed Monday.

• Town of Bladenboro offices and Public Works will be closed Monday. Public Works will be prepared to respond to emergencies.

• Vineyard Golf at White Lake will be closed through Wednesday.