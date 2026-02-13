The East Bladen High School band performed Thursday, Feb. 12 at Bladen Community College prior to the 82nd Airborne Division All American Band and Chorus.

Bladen County began its celebration of America’s 250th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 12 with a resounding tribute from the 82nd Airborne Division All American Band and Chorus.

The patriotic performance in front of about 250 guests inside Bladen Community College’s auditorium also included a preshow by the East Bladen High School band directed by Brenda Flowers.

“I absolutely love spreading the spirit of the Corp, the morality and telling the Airborne story,” said Sergeant Andre Hall of Tampa, Florida, who had the audience clapping during his rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.”

The approximate hourlong show titled “This We’ll Defend: The All American Story,” concluded with an Armed Forces Salute medley to each service branch that had the crowd waving American flags and offering a standing ovation.

Soldiers and audience members mingled after the show and enjoyed light refreshments.

“Coming from a small town and straight out of high school and into the Army, performing with the 82nd has been a wonderful experience,” said Specialist Angel Perez of Alice, Texas, who was part of five-man woodwind quintet that opened the show with favorites such as the “William Tell Overture” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.”

“Performing with the 82nd in the most professional band that I’ve been in is just wonderful,” Perez said.

After the band opened the show with songs such as “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Band of Brothers,” the 82nd Chorus entered the stage with a simulation of preparing to jump from an airplane, then breaking into an upbeat rendition of “Carolina in My Mind.”

“It is pretty much a dream come true,” said Staff Sergeant Ashley Davis of nearby Concord, who is among the nine-member chorus. “Everybody seems to love us and it is a very rewarding emotion that comes with that because we put in a lot of hours and a lot of hard work to be here.”

The band and chorus also performed a stirring rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Among the songs played by the East Bladen High School band were “Hill City Rag,” “Theme from Jurassic Park” and “Project March.” The band’s 30-minute performance concluded with the school’s fight song. The band received a standing ovation after its performance.

Thursday’s show set the stage for the North Carolina First in Freedom Festival scheduled during the last week of February that will commemorate several pivotal events that helped shape the nation. Among the events will be a Colonial Faire at Harmony Hall in White Oak on Feb. 22 and concluding with the 250th anniversary of the Battle at Moores Creek National Battlefield.

Eight sites in Bladen County are part of the First in Freedom Passport program. Passport booklets or cards are available at participating venues. Bladen sites that are part of the program are Jones Lake State Park, Singletary Lake Park, Harmony Hall Village, Lu Mil Vineyard, Turnbull Educational Forest, Cape Fear Winery & Distillery, Goldston’s Beach & Pier and the Bladenboro Historical Museum.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].