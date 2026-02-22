After one week of early voting about 4% of Bladen County’s registered voters had cast a ballot for the March 3 general election, according to figures provided by the Bladen County Board of Elections.

Through Wednesday, Feb. 18, 895 of Bladen County’s 22,646 registered voters had voted at one of six locations. Early voting will close Saturday, Feb. 28. It began Thursday, Feb. 12.

Election day is March 3 for contested Democratic and Republican races with polls at all 17 Bladen precincts open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Primary winners will advance to the Nov. 3 general election that will determine representatives for Congress, state legislature, state courts and local offices.

Voters will be required to show a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, in order to cast a ballot. However, according to Bladen Elections Director James Nance III, during the early voting period voters will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, then provide a photo ID. Voters also can obtain a photo ID at the Board of Elections office located at 301 South Cypress Street in Elizabethtown.

In a primary election, voters only vote in races involving the party in which they are registered. Unaffiliated voters can select either a Democratic or Republican ballot. Registered Libertarian or Green Party voters will not have any primary races in which to vote.

Early voting sites in Bladen County are:

• Elizabethtown National Guard Armory, 1001 West Swanzy St., Elizabethtown

• Tar Heel Old Rescue Building, 14867 N.C. 87 West, Tar Heel

• East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood

• Spaulding Monroe, 508 Martin Luther King Drive, Bladenboro

• Dublin Community Center, 120 2nd Street, Dublin

• White Oak Ruritan Building, 9579 N.C. 53 West, White Oak

Voting dates and times at all locations are:

Feb. 24-27: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There are five local contested primary races. Democratic and Republican candidates who do not have a primary opponent automatically advance to November’s general election.

Commissioners District 3

Republican: Judy Bowen, Joe Allen Jr., Cameron McGill

Education District 1

Democratic: Gary N. Rhoda, Theresa Jacobs

Education District 2

Republican: Mackie Singletary, Walter Hester

Sheriff

Democratic: Gary Edwards, Chris Hunt

Republican: Carl Yonge, Jim McVicker

