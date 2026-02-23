Harmony Hall hosts First in Freedom Festival event

Alex Hursey demonstrates debarking wood as part of the Colonial Faire held Sunday, Feb. 22 at Harmony Hall Village Plantation.

Bladen County’s critical role during the Revolutionary War as part of “the race to Wilmington” was commemorated Sunday, Feb. 22 at Harmony Hall Village Plantation outside of White Oak.

More than an estimated 300 people turned out on a cloudy, windy day for the Colonial Faire held on the grounds of the 18th century home of Col. James Richardson.

Sunday’s event was part of the N.C. First in Freedom Festival. The weeklong celebration throughout eastern North Carolina is retelling the nation’s history connected with the area in conjunction with the country’s 250th anniversary.

At Harmony Hall Village Plantation, there were demonstrations of life during the time period and several reenactors dressed in Colonial garb.

The New Bern Musket Team fired rounds into woods with smoke billowing into the wind after each shot.

Alex Hursey was debarking wood by hand using a drawknife and visitors were seen giving it a try.

Sunday Allen was busy cooking pots of ham and beans, chicken bog and cherry cobbler over an open fire near the entrance to the historic grounds.

Ray Carter of Bear Metal Forge stayed busy in the blacksmith shop, heating the metal in a forge, then hammering and bending it on an anvil into a variety of designs.

Greg Conner, who is the vice president of the Lumber River chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, recounted the story how Bladen County militia helped block the advance of British forces who were marching from Cross Creek (now Fayetteville) to Wilmington in 1776, leading to a decisive victory against Scottish Highlander loyalists at the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge on Feb. 27, 1776. Bladen County had served as a base for Patriot resistance during the war against British and Tory forces attempting to control the Cape Fear River.

Bladen County Commissioners’ chairman Cameron McGill officially declared Feb. 22 as Colonial Faire Day.

The Le Marquis de Lafayette Chapter color guard presented the colors, which included flags of the Bladen County militia, an American flag with 13 stars, North Carolina flag and, of course, “Old Glory.”

People wandered the rooms of the main house that Richardson and his family called home.

Elsewhere on the plantation, the General Store was buzzing with vendors and shoppers. The Huckleberry Brothers Band performed their colonial fiddle tunes inside Harmony Hall Chapel as people learned dances from the Colonial era.

Harmony Hall was gifted to the Bladen County Historical Society by the Layton family in 1962.

