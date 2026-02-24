Address: 10433 N. College St., Clarkton

Web site: clarktonpres.org

Email: [email protected]

Pastor: Rev. Barrett Ingram

Services: Sunday school 10 a.m., Sunday worship 11 a.m.

Founded: 1795. Current location: 1911.

Mission: To welcome people of all ages into a living relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ, by providing faithful worship and teaching, warm fellowship and opportunities to use our gifts to demonstrate His love. We seek to provide a warm, caring, spiritual environment in which members and visitors may respond to the call of Christ in their lives in a traditional Presbyterian setting.

History: The exact date that the first church building, known as Brown Marsh Church, is unknown, but it was dedicated Dec. 13, 1828 and is still standing. In 1871, the church moved to what is now Clarkton Cemetery. The Brown Marsh congregation renamed the church to Clarkton Presbyterian in 1886.

The present day church building was completed in 1911. The bell from the 1871 church now hangs in the belfry and is used as a call to worship each Sunday morning.

The featured church is a free service provided by the Bladen Journal. If you would like your church to be featured, email [email protected].