Pheasant Tower Shoot supports BCC students

The Bladen Community College Foundation hosted its second annual Pheasant Tower Shoot at Allen Brothers Outdoors on Saturday, March 7, bringing together hunting enthusiasts and supporters for a memorable morning benefiting student scholarships and other forms of student support.

Participants enjoyed a beautiful morning with perfect weather — an ideal backdrop for a day of fellowship, sport, and philanthropy. Hunters gathered around the tower at designated stations, while skilled hunting dogs sat quietly on “go,” alert and ready to retrieve birds. Their focus and excitement created one of the day’s most memorable moments as they waited, poised to spring into action.

Hunters traveled from both within and outside the county to take part in the event, many taking time to appreciate the natural beauty of Bladen County and the opportunity to participate in a unique outdoor experience that supports local students.

“This event is a wonderful way to showcase Bladen County while bringing people together for a cause that truly matters,” said Sondra Guyton, VP for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations. “We were thrilled to welcome participants from both inside and outside our county who enjoyed the experience, the camaraderie, and the opportunity to support scholarships and student success through the Foundation.”

Following the shoot, participants gathered for lunch at Allen Brothers Outdoors, where they shared stories from the morning and celebrated a successful event. Each participant also took home cleaned and dressed pheasants, ready to cook or freeze, and some donated their birds to the culinary program at Bladen Community College. Participants also received a three-pack of salsa, which was this year’s seasonal fundraiser item benefiting the Foundation.

The Bladen Community College Foundation expressed gratitude to the sponsors, participants, and volunteers whose support made the event possible. Funds raised will help provide scholarships and other critical resources that empower students at Bladen Community College to pursue their educational goals.

With another successful tower shoot in the books, organizers are already looking ahead and planning for next year’s event, welcoming returning hunters and new supporters alike.

For more information about supporting the Bladen Community College Foundation through future events, sponsorships, or donations, contact the Foundation at 910-879-5500 or visit www.BladenCC.edu.