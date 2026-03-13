Workshop to help Bladen veterans turn military skills into business opportunities

Bladen County veterans and their families are invited to attend an entrepreneurship workshop designed to help translate military experience into successful business ownership.

“From Service to Startup: Entrepreneurship for Bladen County Veterans & Their Families” will be held Saturday, March 28 from 9-10:30 a.m. in Building 8 at Bladen Community College.

The workshop will focus on helping veterans recognize how the leadership, discipline, planning, and problem-solving skills gained during military service can be used to launch and grow a small business.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship including the definition of an entrepreneur, key elements involved in starting a business, and the planning steps necessary to move from an idea to a viable business venture. The session will also highlight the unique benefits, certifications, and assistance programs available specifically for veteran business owners.

Representatives will discuss resources available through the Bladen Community College Small Business Center and the Small Business and Technology Development Center at Fayetteville State University, both of which provide counseling, training, and technical assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The program will conclude with an open discussion where veterans can share their business ideas, identify their needs, and learn about next steps and available support services.

Following the workshop, attendees can remain on campus for the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration Ceremony, which will take place at 11 a.m. in the Bladen Community College Auditorium to honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans.

The workshop is free and open to Bladen County veterans and their family members who are interested in exploring entrepreneurship or starting a business.

For more information or to register, contact the Bladen Community College Small Business Center at 910-879-5572.