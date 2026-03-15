Featured Church: Vertical

Address: 2603 West Broad St., Elizabethtown

Denomination: Southern Baptist

Web site: govertical.org/locations/bladen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 910-774-0031

Pastor: D.J. Locklear

Services: Sunday 10:30 a.m. Church also offers vKIDZ for grades 5 and under and FUZE for grades 6-12.

What to expect?: Sunday services are inspiring, casual, and relaxed. Each week, come and experience a warm welcome, engaging music, and a thought-provoking message from one of our pastors.

If you’re visiting for the first time, we won’t embarrass you, have you stand up, or ask you to give money. We know many people want to check out the church and “be anonymous” for a while – and we understand. Come as you are and expect to feel welcomed as our guest.

Other locations: Lumberton, 43220 Kahn Dr. and Pembroke, next to UNC Pembroke and directly across from Givens Performance Art Center