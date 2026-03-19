Three Bladen residents take Guardian ad Litem oaths

Three Bladen County residents were sworn in by Judge Sarah B. McPherson on Wednesday, March 18 to be Guardian ad Litem volunteers, promising to advocate for abused and neglected children in Bladen County.

Newly sworn-in volunteers Dianna McKenzie, Angelina Smith, and Stephanie Newkirk completed 30 hours of training in how to advocate for children in court before taking their oaths in front of Judge McPherson inside the Bladen County Courthouse.

The Bladen County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected, and dependent children in the state court system. Volunteer advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program thrives on volunteerism, and its vital work is only made possible by dedicated volunteers who are committed to the cause of keeping children safe from future harm.

If you have an interest in becoming the voice for a child, contact the Bladen County GAL office at [email protected]. You can also find out more about the program by visiting https://volunteerforgal.org.