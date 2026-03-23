100 participant in Lucky runs at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery

There were 100 people who felt lucky Saturday morning to take a trip around Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery and Greene’s Lake and Conservation Park.

While no one turned green from exhaustion nor with envy, green was definitely the color for the morning. There were green tutus, green T-shirts proclaiming “Kiss Me, I’m Irish,” green shorts and even a dog dressed in green.

On a perfect morning for a jog and walk around the picturesque grounds, most participants opted for one lap. A dozen others took two tours around. There were 11 that went for the full pot of gold for this post St. Patrick’s Day celebration and made it through four trips to complete a half-marathon.

A pint of green beer at a pub didn’t await the finishers, but a glass of wine was available at the end of the Lucky 5k/10k/Half Marathon races.

There also were more than 30 vendors on hand as part of the Shamrock & Roll market, offering items such as candles, honey, salsa, artwork and plenty of bling.

Elizabethtown’s Daniel Rebollar won the 5k (3.1 miles) in 22:55, finishing three seconds ahead of Fernando Rebollar. Lauren Clarke of Longs, S.C., was the top woman runner in 26:37.

Henry Locklear of Lumberton won the 10k (6.2 miles) in 46:51. Among the women, Dhymund Grant of Parkton took honors in 53:44.

The four-lap, 13.1-mile event was captured by Goldsboro’s John Daniels in 1:55:39. Elizabethtown’s Jacquelyn Nance, adorned in a green tutu, had a time of 2:11:55 to win the women’s division.

Bladen County division winners included:

• 78-year-old Joe Luther of Elizabethtown in the men’s 10k master in 1:17:55.

• Steve Strickland of Elizabethtown in the men’s 5k master in 35:30.

• Elizabethtown’s Michellie Pope-Strickland in the women’s 5k master in 35:29.

• Kayden Jackson of Elizabethtown in the girls’ 11-14-year-old 5k in 1:02:37.

• Bladenboro’s Stacey Sult in the women’s 30-34-year-old 5k in 32:37.

• Elizabethtown’s Melissa Edge in the women’s 45-49 5k in 39:38.

• Sharon Baxley of Bladenboro in the women’s 55-59-year-old 5k in 42:19.

• Bladenboro’s Dalton Davis in the men’s 20-24-year-old 5K in 40:05.

• Dawson Edge of Elizabethtown in the men’s 25-29-year-old 5k in 34:07.

• Daniel Clevenger of Elizabethtown in the men’s 30-34-year-old 5k in 37:02.