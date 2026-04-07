Featured Church: First Baptist, Bladenboro

Address: 521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Bladenboro

Web site: 1stbaptistbladenboro.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 910-863-3575

Pastor: David Spencer

Services: Sunday, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mission: To nurture individuals to become responsible disciples of Christ.

History: The idea for First Baptist Church began in 1912. During that time, members attended Bryant Swamp Church in Richardson. The church was formally established in 1918. The church remained without major renovations and improvements until the early 1940s. The present structure was erected in 1949.