Touch A Truck, Family Spring Fling set for April 18

The annual Touch A Truck and Family Spring Fling returns to Bladen Community College on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on campus. The event is presented in partnership with Bladen Smart Start and promises a fun-filled morning for children and families across the community.

Children of all ages are invited to climb aboard, explore, and even honk the horns of a variety of vehicles, including emergency response units and other specialty vehicles. A highlight of this year’s event will be the arrival of two medical helicopters, which will be flying in for attendees to see up close—an experience that consistently excites and inspires children and adults alike. The Touch A Truck experience is designed to spark curiosity, inspire young minds, and provide hands-on learning in an exciting outdoor environment.

In addition to the vehicles, the Family Spring Fling will feature a wide range of engaging activities for the whole family. Highlights include a family photo booth, the popular blender bike—where participants can create a healthy smoothie while pedaling—story time under the big tent, and interactive opportunities with numerous community organizations offering valuable resources for children and families.

New this year, the event will include STEM-focused activities in partnership with the N.C. Science Festival, adding an extra layer of educational exploration to the day’s festivities.

Attendees can also take advantage of additional campus experiences during the event. April 18 marks the last day of the spring plant sale at the campus greenhouse, featuring a wide variety of plants grown by the college’s agriculture program. Families are also invited to stop by the goat pen to meet some of the newest members of the BCC family — the adorable baby goats.

For families who have not attended in the past, organizers say this is the perfect year to join in the excitement. Beyond the fun, representatives from Bladen Community College will be available to speak with parents about educational opportunities, including programs to complete a high school credential or begin training for a new career. Staff will also be on-site to register children for upcoming summer camps scheduled for June 8–12.

“This event is all about bringing families together in a fun, interactive way while connecting them with valuable resources and opportunities,” said event organizers. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a morning of exploration, learning, and community.”

For more information about the Touch A Truck and Family Spring Fling, please contact Bladen Community College at 910-879-5500 or visit the website at BladenCC.edu.