Guardian ad Litem training available in May

The Bladen County Guardian ad Litem program has scheduled volunteer training classes beginning Thursday, May 7. The classes are virtual and held Thursdays from 1-3:30 p.m. for six weeks.

Guardian ad Litem volunteers represent and promote the best interest of abused, neglected and dependent children in the state court system. Advocates work with an attorney to form a plan that ensures these children are placed in a safe, permanent home.

The Bladen County GAL Program is part of the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, which recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer advocates in every county.

The North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program thrives on volunteerism, and its vital work is only made possible by dedicated volunteers who are committed to the cause of keeping children safe from future harm.

If you have an interest in becoming the voice for a child, contact the Bladen County GAL office at 910-253-4532. More information about the program is available at volunteerforgal.org.