Bladen Educational Foundation ‘Jail-A-Thon’ set for April 23

The Bladen County Educational Foundation has scheduled its 13th annual “Jail-A-Thon” for Thursday, April 23 to raise money to assist and provide support for public education in Bladen County.

The fundraiser has people “arrested” between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and taken to the Bladen County Board of Education in Elizabethtown. “Bail” is set by a judge, then the person “arrested” calls others to donate to the Foundation in order to be released.

“We have had lots of fun in the past and have raised quite a bit of money which we distribute to the schools of Bladen County,” Foundation treasurer David Wall said. “Last year was our best year yet coming after the COVID-19 health crisis. Therefore, we would like to make this one even better.”

The Bladen County Educational Foundation is a private, non-profit corporation founded in 2005 to help provide the students and educators who attend and work in the public school system of Bladen County with additional monies and material support to enrich their educational and teaching experiences.

Foundation meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Bladen County Board of Education.

For information about the “Jail-A-Thon” or the Foundation, call David Wall at 910-862-1488.