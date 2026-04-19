BCC students earn top honors at SkillsUSA competition

Three Bladen Community College students earned top placements in showcasing excellence in career and technical education at the recent SkillsUSA State Competition held in Greensboro.

Sarah Hough earned first place in Medical Terminology, Suri Silvan Cordova secured first place in Nurse Assisting and Makaylie Hammonds demonstrated her skill in Medical Math by placing third.

As first-place winners, Hough and Silvan Cordova are eligible to advance to the national SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference later this year where they will compete against the best students from across the country.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance and for representing Bladen Community College with excellence at the state level,” BCC President Dr. Amanda Lee said. “Their success reflects not only their hard work, but also the dedication of our faculty and staff who prepare them for these opportunities.”

SkillsUSA is a nationally recognized organization that empowers students to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible citizens. Through hands-on competitions, students demonstrate technical proficiency, workplace readiness, and leadership skills aligned with industry standards.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Audrey Lewis and Brian Hehl for their leadership and commitment to building a strong SkillsUSA program on our campus,” Vice President for Instruction Dr. Lisa DeVane said. “Their guidance and dedication play a vital role in preparing our students for success in both competition and their future careers.”