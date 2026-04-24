Jail-A-Thon raises money for Bladen’s public school system

Chris Carroll wanted the full experience of being “arrested,” except, of course, for actually being placed behind bars.

The East Bladen High School principal was wanted by the Bladen County Educational Foundation on charges of leading with passion, living with purpose and leading with integrity.

Carroll was handcuffed with his hands behind his back Thursday afternoon and taken directly to the Bladen County Board of Education in Elizabethtown. Upon arrival, the handcuffs were removed, Carroll flexed his shoulders and proclaimed “My shoulders hurt. I’m going to have to have an MRI.”

West Bladen principal Chris Orrick also was taken into “custody.” His crime was caring too much about education.

The roundup of several school and community leaders by law enforcement officers was for a good cause during the Bladen County Educational Foundation’s 13th annual Jail-A-Thon.

Fortunately, all “felons” met “bail,” charges were dropped and all of those “arrested” were set free.

“Bail” money raised during the event will be used to support students and educators in the Bladen County public school system, according to Foundation treasurer David Wall.

“We have helped to fund needy students who have made Beta Club and go to the mid-year and summer conventions,” Wall said. “We also assist the schools and the teachers in buying supplies for their rooms that are not covered by the school system.

“We have received a request from one school to help fund a food and clothing closet at the school to help some of the underprivileged children that a teacher has knowledge of that may need some of these things.

“We try to make the education process a little more open and a little more accessible to all the kids.”

The Bladen County Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It was chartered in 2005.

It was formed after Wall read that Cumberland County had a similar foundation. He worked with Dr. Margaret Lawrence and Gary Grady to create a foundation for Bladen County.

“We’ve done things from car washes to book sales,” Wall said about fundraising activities. “We have tried to have several fundraisers.”

The Foundation has two fundraisers per year.

“We appreciate everything the folks in Bladen County have done for us,” Wall said. He estimated the Jail-A-Thons have raised about $75,000 over the years.

The Bladen County Educational Foundation has about 15 to 20 members with Dr. Dia Thomas-Collins of Bladen County Schools serving as president. Membership is open to anyone who is interested in supporting the local public school system. Wall said the group is in need of members who are not in the educational system.

Foundation meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month during the school year at the Bladen County Board of Education.

For information, call Wall at 910-862-1488.