Featured Church: Abbottsburg Baptist

Address: 13825 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro
Web site: facebook.com/ABCFAITH
Pastor: Rev. Ronald Hester.
Services: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday prayer service, 6 p.m.
Founded: 1870
FEATURED CHURCH
Address: 13825 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro
Web site: facebook.com/ABCFAITH
Pastor: Rev. Ronald Hester.
Services: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday prayer service, 6 p.m.
Founded: 1870
Information taken from websites. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].
Leave a Reply