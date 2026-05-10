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Featured Church: Abbottsburg Baptist

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FEATURED CHURCH

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Sonny Jones / Bladen Journal

Address: 13825 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro

Web site: facebook.com/ABCFAITH

Pastor: Rev. Ronald Hester.

Services: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Wednesday prayer service, 6 p.m.

Founded: 1870

Information taken from websites. If you would like your church to be featured, contact The Bladen Journal at [email protected].

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