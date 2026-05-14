Bladen County Hospital updates visitation policy

Cape Fear Valley Health has updated its visitation policy across all hospitals and facilities, which includes Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, to create a more welcoming and supportive experience for patients and their loved ones while continuing to provide safe, high-quality care.

The updated policy aligns with North Carolina’s No Patient Left Alone Act and reflects the health system’s commitment to patient-centered visitation and ensuring patients can receive support from loved ones during their care and recovery.

The updated visitation policy took effect May 12.

The changes are designed to give patients greater flexibility in how their support system engages in and supports their healing during a hospital stay, while maintaining necessary safety and infection prevention measures

“Every patient’s situation is unique, not only in their clinical needs but in the role their support system plays in comfort, decision-making, and recovery. Recognizing this, we expanded our visitation approach to honor patient-centeredness while thoughtfully maintaining prevention and safety measures,” said Emily Beck, Corporate Director of Cape Fear Valley Health Patient Experience. “These updates provide more clarity, flexibility and support while keeping patient safety at the center of care.”

Key visitation updates include:

• Expanded visitation rights based on patient preference

• One designated support person allowed to stay overnight in most patient rooms

• More flexibility for our emergency departments, family centered care unit, and end-of-life visitation

• Enhanced waiting room use to create welcoming space for extended families and additional support persons

• Standard quiet hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Updated illness screening guidance for visitors

• Clearer visitation guidelines for specialty care areas

Children visiting patients

• Children of all ages may visit from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult other than the patient

• Visitors under 18 are not permitted to stay overnight

• Families should check with the patient’s care team before bringing children to visit, as some units may have additional restrictions

Illness guidance for visitors

Visitors should postpone their visit if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or another contagious illness, including:

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Cough or congestion

• Chills or body aches

• Vomiting or diarrhea

• Loss of taste or smell

Measles precautions

Additional precautions may be required in certain clinical areas if measles exposure risks are identified.

Visitors should delay visiting if they:

• Have symptoms consistent with measles

• Have recently been exposed to measles

• Are unsure of their vaccination status

Masking or other protective measures may be required in some situations.

Emergency Department visitation

Adult patients

• One visitor allowed in the waiting room

• Up to two visitors allowed in treatment rooms

Pediatric patients

• Up to two support persons allowed

• One support person must be a parent, legal guardian or designee

Additional guidance

• Visitors must be at least 12 years old and accompanied by an adult

Labor and Delivery visitation

• Laboring mothers may have up to three designated support persons

• Support persons may come and go during labor but cannot rotate once designated

• Support persons must be at least 16 years old unless approved by the care team

End-of-life visitation

Cape Fear Valley Health has expanded guidance surrounding end-of-life visitation to better support patients and families during critical moments.

• Up to four visitors may be present at the bedside at one time in most cases

• Care teams may work with families to provide additional accommodations when appropriate

The health system may continue to implement visitation restrictions when necessary for infection prevention, patient privacy, disruptive behavior, safety concerns or other medical considerations.

For a full list of visitation guidelines, visit: capefearvalley.com/visit