SEDC annual meeting highlights regional impact

The Southeastern Economic Development Commission (SEDC) hosted its 58th annual meeting on April 30 at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery in Elizabethtown, bringing together local government leaders, economic developers, state and federal partners, and regional stakeholders from across Southeastern North Carolina.

The meeting highlighted the Commission’s continued efforts to support economic growth, infrastructure development, workforce expansion, and regional collaboration throughout its 12-county service area. Since its inception in 1968, SEDC has helped secure more than $132 million in U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) funding for projects across the region.

In her welcome remarks, Executive Director Pamela Bostic emphasized the importance of partnerships in advancing economic opportunities throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

“At its core, the work of SEDC is about partnership,” Bostic said. “None of these accomplishments happens in isolation. They happen because of shared vision, coordinated effort, and a commitment to moving our region forward — together.”

The keynote speaker for the event was Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development for the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Speight shared insights on strengthening rural communities, overcoming challenges, and continuing the work of building stronger communities across North Carolina.

During his remarks, Speight encouraged attendees to push past resistance and avoid what he described as the “CAVE” mindset — “Citizens Against Virtually Everything” — while remaining focused on meaningful progress within their communities. He also emphasized the importance of consistency, persistence, and adaptability in economic development work, reminding attendees that sometimes progress requires pausing, reassessing, and adjusting course while maintaining the energy and determination to continue moving forward.

Speight’s remarks also included personal stories about growing up working on the farm and spending long days in tobacco fields, which resonated deeply with many in attendance. Reflecting on those experiences, he spoke about the value of hard work, perseverance, and encouragement from others. His message connected the realities of rural life with the resilience required to lead and serve communities today.

During the business session, SEDC leadership reflected on recent accomplishments, including a $6.75 million EDA investment awarded to Brunswick County to support construction of a one million gallon elevated water tank and waterline connection serving the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Rail Park and Epsilon Advanced Materials. The project is expected to leverage approximately $650 million in private investment and create 500 jobs.

The Commission also highlighted a pending EDA application submitted on behalf of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission to support water infrastructure improvements for Project Aero in Cumberland County. If funded, the project is expected to create approximately 304 jobs and leverage $867 million in private investment.

SEDC additionally recognized the growing impact of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) program. In 2025, more than $4 million in SCRC funding was directed to Southeastern North Carolina for infrastructure and economic development projects.

As part of the annual meeting, the Commission also recognized Dr. Gary Lanier for more than 15 years of service on the SEDC Executive Committee and for his leadership as chairman from May 2024 through March 2026.

New officers were elected during the meeting, including:

• Chairman: Ray Jordan, Sampson County

• Vice Chairman: Chuck Heustess, Bladen County

• Secretary-Treasurer: Stephen Barrington, Harnett County

SEDC serves as the federally designated Economic Development District for Southeastern North Carolina and continues to assist communities with project development, grant writing, regional planning, and economic development initiatives designed to create jobs and strengthen the regional economy.

For more information about the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, visit SEDCNC.org or contact the SEDC office at 910-862-6985.