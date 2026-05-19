Rabies positive case identified in Bladen County

The Bladen County Health Department Director was notified Monday, May 18 of a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.

Animal Control Officers retrieved a deceased raccoon on Thursday, May 14 near the intersection of Burney Ford Road and Meares Lane in Clarkton. The specimen was sent for testing.

Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or via contamination of open wounds or mucus membranes with potentially infectious material such as saliva. Any person bitten or exposed to potentially infectious saliva from this raccoon during late April, early May should contact their healthcare provider or the local health department for a rabies risk assessment.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is administered. You may contact the Bladen County Health Department at 910-862-6900.

Prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals and people, and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies:

• Vaccinate pets is the No. 1 way to prevent rabies. In accordance with state law all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most identified domestic animal with rabies.

• Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies, they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed the animals will be euthanized or quarantined for four months in accordance with state law.

• Control measures for people exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your health care provider of the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

• Limit stray and feral animals. People should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to Bladen County Animal Control.

• Leave wildlife alone. Raccoons and other wildlife serve as the reservoir for rabies in North Carolina. Rabies occurs throughout North Carolina.

Anyone that sees an animal demonstrating unusual behavior needs to call the Bladen County Animal Control Department at 910-862-6918.