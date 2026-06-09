White Lake Friends has new home

The community conservation group White Lake Friends was formed about three years ago to help protect the natural ecosystem of White Lake.

Last week, the non-profit organization got a new home … literally.

White Lake Friends was gifted a house from board member Mary Kay Clark that was moved Thursday, June 4 to 5853 U.S. 701 beside Emergency Way. It’s located between Turtle Cove and Wam Squam.

Saturday, June 6, the group held a Street Fair for guests to see the new home that will serve as a welcome, education and museum center. There were educational exhibits and food trucks on site.

“It was awesome,” said Cathy Kinlaw, who serves as chair of White Lake Friends.

White Lake Friends began in late summer 2023 when a small group met to discuss creating a formal organization. The individuals wanted to educate about the area, and work with other individuals and groups to promote and conserve the natural resources. The group included year-round residents as well as people who have a second home at White Lake.

The organization received its 501(c) 3 non-profit designation on March 8, 2024.

White Lake Friends have hosted exhibits on bats and turtles, organized the waterfront Clean Sweep, participated in the Christmas tree exhibit at the Farmers Market, produced an educational brochure about mosquito control for the Town of White Lake and joined the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The next White Lake Clean-up is scheduled October 17. Last year, about 75 volunteers helped clean the lake.

Other activities for White Lake Friends listed on its website whitelakefriends.com include:

• Host educational summer camps for kids.

• Sponsor exhibits about local wildlife.

• Distribute safe boating regulations.

• Install solar lights on the no-wake poles.

• Add informational signage around White Lake.

• Protect indigenous trees and native plants.

• Support the local government in environmental protection actions.

• Partner with North Carolina agencies engaged in maintaining the state’s beauty.

Contributions to the White Lake Friends are tax-deductible. The organization can acknowledge gifts in honor of or in memory of persons, and will provide appropriate letters to the giver and the receiver.