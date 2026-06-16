Stories Behind the Tables

Camp Clearwater hosted its annual yard sale and farmers market Saturday, June 6, where vendors set up shop all over the camp, pulling out stuff from their garages that had not seen daylight in years.

People moved quickly between booths, perusing items and asking for price checks. Some tore through boxes full of old books, while others held up unfolded clothes. Much of this activity took place before the sun had fully warmed the pavement. ​

Many booths featured parents selling their children’s no-longer-needed baby items. Lots of onesies, Pack ‘n Play’s and random assortments of toys sat in front yards. Families arrived carrying coffee cups and reusable shopping bags, stopping frequently to inspect vintage decorations, kitchenware and even custom creations. Conversations broke out between strangers as often as sales did. ​

Over 30 houses participated in the yard sale, with shopping starting as early as 8 a.m. Local vendor Kerry Ann said shoppers began crowding her booth even before then.​

“People were going through stuff before I could even get it out,” she said.

​The event attracted attention from both those looking to buy and those looking to sell. Ann said what drew her in, and a lot of other vendors, was there being no booth fee. Camp Clearwater has many yard sales throughout the seasons, but only this annual summer sale is free for vendors. ​

While a majority of booths were filled with old items looking to have new homes, others had their own personal crafts laid out for sale, reflecting stories that could not be found on a price tag.​

Like crochet artist Lorrie Vann, who had a deeper reason for setting up a table. Her handmade blankets and wooden art represented more than just a hobby.

Her colorful blankets draped across the cement stood out among the boxes of household goods and secondhand treasures.

“A lot of it I do just to keep my hands busy so I can sit with my husband,” Vann said.

She shared that her husband has been living with Parkinson’s disease and was recently diagnosed with dementia. He is not able to do much and requires around-the-clock care. Vann’s crafts provide a creative outlet while she spends time with him.

“He’s young,” Vann said. “He’s only 66 years old, and he’s late stages.”

Vann is self-taught and learned to crochet through online tutorials. Her blankets featured all kinds of designs, like sea creatures, deer heads, angels, flags and more. She looks up design templates on Pinterest and goes from there. Blankets came in all sizes, from baby blankets to full-size ones.

She was accompanied by two of her friends selling their art as well. Kellie Dawn, the creative designs manager at Mudpies & Glitter Craft Designs, was selling custom paintings she makes in her free time.

Vann was not looking to make a huge profit, just wanting to have fun and use her creativity to make others happy.

“I’ve given away so many,” Vann said. “Every time a UPS driver shows up to the house, I give him a craft to take home.”

Alongside blankets, she uses her yarn to make miniature Christmas tree decor pieces and hanging wreaths.

Vann does not have an official business page, but promotes her designs on Facebook.

“This is what I do, make blankets all day,” she said.

She joked that she enjoys doing it so much that she wanted to go get her yarn and needles and start crocheting mid-sale.

Between caring for her husband and managing the challenges that come with his illness, crocheting has given her both purpose and peace. Her dedication and care are highlighted in each stitch and scoop of her crochet hooks.

By the end of the morning, sales had been made, conversations exchanged and neighbors had connected over shared interests. For many vendors, the annual yard sale was not just a chance to clear out clutter, but an opportunity to share a small piece of their story.